Elsie G. Diaz, 66, of Grand Island, passed away at Arbor Care Center of Ord on Oct. 4, 2021.
A funeral service is scheduled 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, also at the funeral home.
Elsie was born Aug. 17, 1955, in Batesville, Ind., to Fred and Agnes (Weber) Nanney. She was raised in Sandwich, Ill., and graduated from Earlville High School in 1973. She later went on to receive her nursing degree.
Elsie moved to Grand Island in 1992, and began working as the bakery supervisor for Super Saver in 2001, until her retirement in 2019. She was a member of First Baptist Church and later Grace Baptist Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting, baking, and listening to 80s or country music.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Samuel (Michelle) Diaz, Amanda (Jimmy Conant) Diaz; grandchildren, Deisi (Thomas) Spangler-Haumont, Seth Diaz, Jordan Diaz, Elizabeth Diaz, Alexis Diaz; great-grandchildren, Monte and Jayce Spangler-Haumont; brother, Curtis Nanney; and sisters, Dona Nanney, Mary Mitchell and Alma (Bud) Bingham.
Elsie was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Fred Nanney; and brother-in-law, Lonnie Mitchell.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Oct. 8, 2021.