Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elsie Diaz
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE
Elsie G. Diaz, 66, of Grand Island, passed away at Arbor Care Center of Ord on Oct. 4, 2021.
A funeral service is scheduled 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, also at the funeral home.
Elsie was born Aug. 17, 1955, in Batesville, Ind., to Fred and Agnes (Weber) Nanney. She was raised in Sandwich, Ill., and graduated from Earlville High School in 1973. She later went on to receive her nursing degree.
Elsie moved to Grand Island in 1992, and began working as the bakery supervisor for Super Saver in 2001, until her retirement in 2019. She was a member of First Baptist Church and later Grace Baptist Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting, baking, and listening to 80s or country music.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Samuel (Michelle) Diaz, Amanda (Jimmy Conant) Diaz; grandchildren, Deisi (Thomas) Spangler-Haumont, Seth Diaz, Jordan Diaz, Elizabeth Diaz, Alexis Diaz; great-grandchildren, Monte and Jayce Spangler-Haumont; brother, Curtis Nanney; and sisters, Dona Nanney, Mary Mitchell and Alma (Bud) Bingham.
Elsie was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Fred Nanney; and brother-in-law, Lonnie Mitchell.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Oct. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust, Grand Island, NE
Oct
11
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust, Grand Island, NE
Funeral services provided by:
All Faiths Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by All Faiths Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.