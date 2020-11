CAIRO - Emil H. "Ripp" Ripp, 75, of Cairo died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island, with his family by his side.

Curran Funeral Chapel is caring for the family. More details will appear later.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 30, 2020.