Emma Nettie (Schlieker) Hill, 81, of Grand Island, gained her dancing wings on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at home surrounded by her family.
A celebration of life service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at All Faiths Funeral Home. The Rev. Lonnie Logan and Dan Naranjo will officiate. Livestreaming will be available on Emma's obituary page at www.giallfaiths.com
Family will be greeting friends an hour before service time. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Emma was born April 13, 1940, to Fred and Grace (Campbell) Schlieker at home in Alda. She grew up in Grand Island, graduating from Grand Island Senior High.
Emma would meet her husband, Verne, at a dance at the Saddle and Halter Club in Grand Island. They met in March 1968, engaged in July of that same year and married on Oct. 5, 1968. Throughout their marriage they continued to dance. Their union was blessed with three children, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
During the early years Emma was a stay-at-home mom raising her children. Following, she worked beside her husband for 30 years managing rental properties and real estate along with properties of their own. She also worked part time for the Grand Island Public Schools nutrition department, retiring when her youngest child graduated from high school.
After retirement, Emma and Verne enjoyed traveling and camping and, of course, they continued to dance. Two of their favorite trips were a road trip to Alaska to go deep sea fishing where she got seasick. The other was when they traveled from Nebraska to the southern border, across to the Atlantic Ocean and then to the Pacific Ocean visiting family along the way.
They would have been married for 53 years on Oct. 5. When celebrating their 40th anniversary, the couple made a trip to Europe visiting the places where Verne was stationed while in the military.
Emma fell victim to Alzheimer's. The last eight years she remained comfortable at home being cared for by Verne and very special friend, Janet Ewoldt, along with the help of St. Croix Hospice.
Emma saw the beauty in everything, including a discarded penny she would refer to as pennies from Heaven. She will be remembered for her hugs and her blessings. She shared her last dance with her husband Verne and is now dancing with the angels.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Verne; honorary family member, Janet Ewoldt of Grand Island; children, Michael (Jennifer) Hill of Grand Island, Michelle (Scott) Brunelle of Casa Grande, Ariz., and Milensey (Jonathan) Furley of Grand Island; grandchildren, Dalton Stout (Colby Roseberry) of Columbus, Ohio, Coleton Hill of Grand Island, Ransom Stout (Kathryn Vance) of Alda, Chevy Stout (Addison Simmons) of Seward, Chalie Hill of Grand Island, Everett Furley of Grand Island and Olivia Furley of Grand Island; and great-grandchildren, Talon Stout and Braelynn Lewis.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother and sister-in-law, Henry and Linda (Holloway) Schlieker; and an infant sister, Juna Marie Schlieker.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Oct. 4, 2021.