ARCHER - Emma Jean Boelts Nedrig, 94, of Archer died Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at High Plains Care Center in Lincoln.
Private family services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Archer Zion United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Gordon Paulson officiating. For anyone who would like to watch a livestream of the service, you can view it on the Solt-Wagner Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial following the service will be held in the Archer Evangelical Community Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Archer Zion United Methodist Church and condolences may be sent to the funeral home at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Jean was born Dec. 4, 1926, at her home in the Sandhills, northeast of Archer, to Henry and Amelia Augusta Louise (Eckert) Boelts.
Jean lived all but the last three years of her life in Merrick County. She attended primary school at Gardner Elementary and graduated from Archer High School in 1944. She started teaching at District 18 right after graduating from high school and later received her Bachelor of Science in Education from UNL. She taught a total of 34 years in Merrick County, 21 of those years in the Central City School District.
She was united in marriage to Lyle Wayne Nedrig on June 21, 1947, in Hastings. They lived and farmed near Archer for 12 years. In 1960, they moved to their home in Archer.
Jean enjoyed fishing, camping, golfing, bowling and watching Husker sports and the Royals. She was an avid spectator to a wide variety of her husband's, children's and grandchildren's sporting activities. She enjoyed watching, as well as participating, in anything competitive and played to win.
Survivors of the immediate family are three sons and two daughters-in-law, Dan and Deb Nedrig of Archer, Russ and Jeanette Nedrig of Holdrege and Gary Nedrig of St. Louis, Mo.; and two daughters and a son-in-law, Lori Nedrig of Lincoln and Robi (Max) Kroger of Lincoln.
Also surviving are 13 grandchildren, Andrea (Kenny) Schroeder, Clay Nedrig, Dave (Sarah) Nedrig, Brenda (Brad) Johnson, Tiffany (Mike) Wiser, Allison (Conor) Ward, Jared Nedrig, Brooke Nedrig, Madison Nedrig, Shelly (Dan) Richards, Cindy (Scott) Draper, Ryan (Stephanie) Kroger and Jennifer Kroger; 17 great-grandchildren, Sophia Schroeder, Abe Schroeder, Eli Schroeder, Isabelle Schroeder, Joshua Nedrig, Ziva Nedrig, Lindsay (Clayton)Nelson, Drake Johnson, Griffin Wiser, Taylor Wiser, Evalyn Ward, Evan Richards, Mariah Richards, Ashlyn Draper, Hazel Kroger, Harper Kroger and Henry Kroger; a great-great-grandson, Clauson Nelson; and her many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Louise; husband, Lyle; brother, Fred Boelts; and sister, Henrietta Boelts Gilmont.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 20, 2020.