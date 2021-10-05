KEARNEY - Enid Darline (Dubs) Kicken, 88, formerly of Shelton and Ainsworth, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Brookstone Gardens in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at the United Methodist Church in Shelton.
Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday. Burial and graveside services will be at noon CST/11 a.m. MT on Friday, Oct. 8, at the Hyannis Cemetery.
Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com
to leave a tribute or message of condolence.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services of Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Oct. 5, 2021.