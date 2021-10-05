Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Enid Darline Kicken
FUNERAL HOME
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A
Kearney, NE
KEARNEY - Enid Darline (Dubs) Kicken, 88, formerly of Shelton and Ainsworth, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Brookstone Gardens in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at the United Methodist Church in Shelton.
Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday. Burial and graveside services will be at noon CST/11 a.m. MT on Friday, Oct. 8, at the Hyannis Cemetery.
Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services of Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Oct. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I loved taking care of Enid. She was a neat lady.
Barbara Rasmussen
October 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results