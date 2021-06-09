Erica L. Schmidt, 52, of Grand Island, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021.

To honor her wishes there will be no services. Memorials are suggested to the Central Nebraska Humane Society at Erica's request. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

Erica was born to Dennis and Jan Schmidt on Feb. 23, 1969, in Grand Island. She graduated from Grand Island Senior High, class of 1987.

Survivors include her mom, Jan Schmidt; a brother, Kirk (Kathy) Schmidt of Grand Island; a sister, Gina (Troy) Mitchell of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her dad, Dennis Schmidt.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 9, 2021.