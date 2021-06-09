Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Erica L. Schmidt
1969 - 2021
BORN
1969
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE
Erica L. Schmidt, 52, of Grand Island, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021.
To honor her wishes there will be no services. Memorials are suggested to the Central Nebraska Humane Society at Erica's request. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Erica was born to Dennis and Jan Schmidt on Feb. 23, 1969, in Grand Island. She graduated from Grand Island Senior High, class of 1987.
Survivors include her mom, Jan Schmidt; a brother, Kirk (Kathy) Schmidt of Grand Island; a sister, Gina (Troy) Mitchell of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her dad, Dennis Schmidt.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
All Faiths Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by All Faiths Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
My thoughts and prayers.
Scott Brunzell
June 12, 2021
So sorry to hear this - prayers of comfort for Erica´s family!
Amy Miller
Friend
June 10, 2021
Prayers to the family, she is a great person!
Tyler Hughes
Friend
June 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results