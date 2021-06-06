Menu
Ermagene F. Hiser
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE
Ermagene F. Hiser, 89, of Grand Island passed away Nov. 13, 2020, at Tiffany Square Center.
A celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 11, 2021, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate. A private family burial will take place in Burwell on Saturday.
Ermagene was born June 11, 1931, in Sargent to Elmer and Hazel Brechbill. She was raised and received her education in the Sargent area.
On Aug. 17, 1947, she was united in marriage to Richard Hiser. Following their marriage, they lived in Burwell before moving to Arkansas and later to Grand Island. Three children were blessed into this union.
Ermagene was a member at the Evangelical Free Church in Grand Island. In her spare time, she loved playing cards, coloring and doing puzzles. Bingo, however, was her favorite. She also enjoyed caring for her horses and dogs. Ermagene was a diehard Husker fan. She cheered them on and always thought they did great even when they lost. Her room at Tiffany was decorated with Husker decor and family photos.
Those left to cherish her memory include her two daughters and sons-in-law, Lana and Charles Staab and Tammie and Kevin Heuer; a daughter-in-law, Judy Hiser; six grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and nine stepgreat-grandchildren.
Ermagene was preceded in death by her husband, Richard, and son, Ricky Hiser.
Memorials are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
All Faiths Funeral Home
NE
All Faiths Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
The Robert Geer family sends its deepest sympathy on the loss of your loved one. Again our sympathy.
Robert R Hersh-Geer
Family
June 6, 2021
I offer my condolences to you, Lana and Chuck. I sure remember your mom from our times together at First Church in Grand Island.
Sue Burnett
June 6, 2021
We miss Erm so much, she was such a Dear and special friend, will be thinking of all of you on Friday, DEEPEST SYMPATHY with PRAYERS and Love, Tom and Elaine
Tom and Elaine Wlaschin
Friend
June 6, 2021
