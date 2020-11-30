Menu
Esther Baker
DIED
November 28, 2020
LOUP CITY - Esther Baker, 97, of Loup City died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Rose Lane Home in Loup City.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, at St. Josaphat's Catholic Church in Loup City. The Rev. Richard Piontkowski will celebrate the Mass. Burial will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Josaphat's, with a rosary to be held at 7, at the church. Memorials are suggested to the Paplin Church Building Fund or donor's choice. Masks are required and all social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements. The rosary and Mass will be livestreamed on the Higgins Funeral Home Facebook page. Condolences for the Baker family can be left at higginsfuneralhomelc.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 30, 2020.
