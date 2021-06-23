Esther Rosacker, 106, of Grand Island, formerly of Wood River, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Tiffany Square.
A public visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Private family services are being held on Friday, with Dan Naranjo officiating.
Esther was born on June 14, 1915, in Grand Island, to John and Clara (Heesch) Baasch. Growing up on the farm southwest of Grand Island, she graduated from eighth grade from District 23 school.
She married Arthur Rauert on Jan. 18, 1933. To them three children were born: Bill, Jane and Judy. She was busy on the farm, gardening and raising chickens to sell for $1 each. One summer, she had three sets of 300 chickens!
She enjoyed leading the Prairie Lassies 4-H Club for more than 25 years. She was a member of the Merry Ladies Extension Club, and Altar Guild and Ladies Aid at Messiah Lutheran for many years. She loved working at "The Yardstick" Fabric Store and then at Clayton's Pharmacy & Gifts. Esther enjoyed dancing on Saturday nights at the Platt Duetsche, and being a part of their Ladies Society.
After 45 years, her beloved Art passed away in 1978.
Esther was united in marriage to Robert Hagman on Sept. 30, 1980. They enjoyed traveling to various destinations until his passing in 1994.
Esther then moved from the farm, into Grand Island, where she met, and later married, Warren Rosacker. From their wedding on June 23, 1996, until his passing in January of 2004, the couple had fun dancing and camping.
In October 2007, Esther moved to Wood River to a duplex. She enjoyed visiting with her neighbors and loved her new community. Her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids always had fun visiting and eating her cookies and peanut bars. She remained in her own home until 104 years of age when she moved to her daughter's farm. She spent her last year loving all the activities going on and sitting on the patio watching Marvin, Ronnie and Jake drive by.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Jane (Marvin) Rickert of Wood River and Judy (Gaylen) Lambert of Smith Center, Kan.; daughter-in-law, Jean Rauert of Kimball; 12 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; 26 great-great-grandchildren; one great-great-great-grandchild; and stepchildren, David (Melissa) Rosacker, Gary (Linda) Rosacker, Jeanne (Ron) Crumly and Nancy (Keith) White.
Esther was preceded in death by her parents; three husbands; son, Bill Rauert; siblings, Charles Baasch and Dora Wiese; and granddaughter, Angie Gill.
Esther trusted Christ as her Savior and is in the loving arms of Jesus.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
