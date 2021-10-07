FALLS CITY - Eugene Garrett, 89, of Falls City passed away Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Falls City.

A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday at Cornelison Cemetery at Reserve, Kan., with Pastor Tim Boatright officiating.

Eugene was born Nov. 23, 1932, at Craig, Mo., to Ernest and Roberta (Means) Garrett.

He married Gwena Hazelwood on Jan. 26, 1957, at Falls City. She passed away Sept. 21, 2011.

He was drafted into the U.S. Army on Feb. 18, 1953, and entered into active duty at Kansas City, Mo. He served in G Company 4th Infantry at Alaska, earning a National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal. He was honorably discharged on Feb. 4, 1955, at Fort Carson, Colo.

Eugene was raised at Craig and graduated from Craig High School in 1950 and on Oct. 16, 1950, he became employed by the CBNQ Railroad. Upon his discharge he returned to Craig and went back to work for the railroad. He lived in various places because of his work as a signal maintainer, retiring on June 30, 1999. He was a member of American Legion Post 164 at Craig.

Eugene is survived by his children, William Cooper and his wife, Karen, of Grand Island and Sherry Fischer and her husband, Joe, of Falls City; sister, Joan Hall of Mound City, Mo.; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Erica Cooper and her special friend, Bill, Joe Cooper and his wife, Allison, and their child, Maddox, and Kelly Cooper and child, Curtis Lehn, all of Grand Island, and Shannon Wustrack and her husband, Trevor, and their children, Reid, Emmett and Vivian of Falls City.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and a son, Bob Garrett.



Published by The Grand Island Independent on Oct. 7, 2021.