Eugene "Mert" Griffith
1938 - 2020
1938
2020
Higby-McQuiston Mortuary
1404 L Street
Aurora, NE
AURORA - Eugene 'Mert' Griffith, 82, of Aurora passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at the Aurora United Methodist Church. Pastor Greg Reed will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Aurora Cemetery.
The family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Aurora Methodist Church, 1104 A St. Current CDC guidelines will be followed. Face masks are required. The service will be livestreamed through the Aurora United Methodist Church Facebook page.
Eugene Raymond Griffith, the son of Andrew and Gertrude (Neuhart) Griffith, was born at Aurora on Oct. 11, 1938, and passed away in Grand Island on Dec. 14, 2020, at the age of 82.
He grew up in Aurora and obtained his G.E.D in May 1958. Gene and Gwen met in Chicago, Ill. when Gene was serving in the U.S. Army and Gwen was in nursing school. They were married Feb. 14, 1960, in Calvert City, Ky. After their wedding, they moved to Louisville, Ky., where Gene worked for Prudential Heating and Air. While living there, two sons were born to them: Kevin and William "Bill".
In 1965, they moved to Nebraska so Gene could begin farming with his brother, Bill.
Gene was a 4-H Leader when his boys were in 4-H; an NRD Board member, where he received an Agricultural Award in 1991 and a Conservation Award; a Fair Board member; helped with Hunter Education; was a lifetime member of Pheasants Forever and member of Ducks Unlimited.
One of Gene's favorite things to do was to follow his grandchildren's various activities. They all brought him great joy.
Other hobbies included hunting, fishing, gardening and woodworking, but especially making flag cases for veterans and cremation boxes.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Gwen, of Aurora; two sons, Kevin (Teresa) Griffith of Lehigh, Iowa, and Bill (Jody) Griffith of Aurora; five grandchildren, Travis (Amanda) Griffith of Waconia, Minn., Josh (Heather) Griffith of Kearney, Megan Griffith of Aurora, Tanner (Anya) Griffith of Aurora and Austin Griffith of Lincoln; four great-grandchildren, Trynley, Walker, Norah and Conner. Gene is also survived by his two sisters, Genene Willis of Aurora and Linda Marquardt of Sioux Falls, S.D.; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Albert "Bill" Griffith; a sister-in-law, Shirley Griffith; a brother-in-law, Bob Willis; a sister, Barbara Weems; and a brother-in-law, Don Marquardt.
Memorials may be made out to the American Lung Association.
Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Aurora Methodist Church
1104 A St., NE
Dec
18
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Live Streamed
Aurora United Methodist Church Facebook page, NE
Dec
18
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Aurora United Methodist Church
NE
Higby-McQuiston Mortuary
