ARCADIA - Eugene Pokorny, 86, of Arcadia passed away Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at the Rose Lane Home in Loup City.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Ord. The Rev. Scott Harter will be the celebrant.

Burial will be at the Ord Catholic Cemetery. The rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. Monday at the church.

In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Arcadia Fire and Rescue Department. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.



