Eugene Pokorny
FUNERAL HOME
Ord Memorial Chapel - Ord
1005 North 28th Street North West HWY 11
Ord, NE
ARCADIA - Eugene Pokorny, 86, of Arcadia passed away Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at the Rose Lane Home in Loup City.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Ord. The Rev. Scott Harter will be the celebrant.
Burial will be at the Ord Catholic Cemetery. The rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. Monday at the church.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Arcadia Fire and Rescue Department. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Rosary
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
NE
Dec
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Ord Memorial Chapel - Ord
Ord Memorial Chapel - Ord
I will miss you I am glad I hat the pleasure to serve your meals to you gene rest in peace my friend we will miss you ad rose lane
Gabriele Herrmann
December 25, 2021
