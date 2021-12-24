ARCADIA - Eugene Pokorny, 86, of Arcadia passed away Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at the Rose Lane Home in Loup City.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Ord. The Revs. Scott Harter and Mark Maresh will be the celebrants. Burial will be at the Ord Catholic Cemetery. The rosary will be recited 10 a.m. Monday at the church.

In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Arcadia Fire and Rescue Department. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Eugene was born five miles north of Arcadia in the Liberty Township of Arcadia on Feb. 18, 1935, to Frank and Emma (Brim) Pokorney. He was raised on the family farm and received his education at District No. 19 Rural School where he was the only student at one time. He graduated from Arcadia High School in 1953.

Eugene spent his entire life living in the rural area of Arcadia. First on the Masters' land, then as a child they moved to Bernard and Beulah Anderson place followed by the Franzens' land. His dad, Frank purchased his farm at auction where Eugene lived until he met and married Alice Sonnenfeld on June 19, 1957. The couple was married at the Catholic church in Arcadia then resided a mile south on Sybrants' place. Eugene and Alice then moved a 1/2 mile west to the Dalby farm then in 1964, settled on their family farm where they raised their three boys and farmed.

As a teenager, Eugene will be remember as the one who had a car and would give his friends rides, take them to barn dances and fishing trips.

He was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus.

Eugene enjoyed all aspects of the farm life, especially baling hay, corn, milo and sunflowers. He favored John Deere tractors and GMC pickups. Eugene built a lot of fences, cared for the cattle, hogs, sheep and rabbits and was instrumental in the daily mechanical and farm operation. He was involved in 4-H; attended many Wolf Auctions with the bidder number of 60; spent time fishing and playing cards, and attending family gatherings.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Alice of Arcadia; three sons and daughters-in-law, Danny Eugene and Laura and Bobby Allen, all of Ord, and Jimmy Dean and Teri of North Platte; three grandchildren, Jennifer (Josh), Janell and Heather (James); and three great-grandchildren, Jericho, Jaxon and Ashtyn.

He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant sister, Dorothy; and a grandson, Jason Lee Pokorny.



Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 24, 2021.