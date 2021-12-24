Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Eugene Pokorny
FUNERAL HOME
Ord Memorial Chapel - Ord
1005 North 28th Street North West HWY 11
Ord, NE
ARCADIA - Eugene Pokorny, 86, of Arcadia passed away Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at the Rose Lane Home in Loup City.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Ord. The Revs. Scott Harter and Mark Maresh will be the celebrants. Burial will be at the Ord Catholic Cemetery. The rosary will be recited 10 a.m. Monday at the church.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Arcadia Fire and Rescue Department. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Eugene was born five miles north of Arcadia in the Liberty Township of Arcadia on Feb. 18, 1935, to Frank and Emma (Brim) Pokorney. He was raised on the family farm and received his education at District No. 19 Rural School where he was the only student at one time. He graduated from Arcadia High School in 1953.
Eugene spent his entire life living in the rural area of Arcadia. First on the Masters' land, then as a child they moved to Bernard and Beulah Anderson place followed by the Franzens' land. His dad, Frank purchased his farm at auction where Eugene lived until he met and married Alice Sonnenfeld on June 19, 1957. The couple was married at the Catholic church in Arcadia then resided a mile south on Sybrants' place. Eugene and Alice then moved a 1/2 mile west to the Dalby farm then in 1964, settled on their family farm where they raised their three boys and farmed.
As a teenager, Eugene will be remember as the one who had a car and would give his friends rides, take them to barn dances and fishing trips.
He was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus.
Eugene enjoyed all aspects of the farm life, especially baling hay, corn, milo and sunflowers. He favored John Deere tractors and GMC pickups. Eugene built a lot of fences, cared for the cattle, hogs, sheep and rabbits and was instrumental in the daily mechanical and farm operation. He was involved in 4-H; attended many Wolf Auctions with the bidder number of 60; spent time fishing and playing cards, and attending family gatherings.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Alice of Arcadia; three sons and daughters-in-law, Danny Eugene and Laura and Bobby Allen, all of Ord, and Jimmy Dean and Teri of North Platte; three grandchildren, Jennifer (Josh), Janell and Heather (James); and three great-grandchildren, Jericho, Jaxon and Ashtyn.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant sister, Dorothy; and a grandson, Jason Lee Pokorny.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Rosary
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
NE
Dec
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Ord Memorial Chapel - Ord
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ord Memorial Chapel - Ord.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I will miss you I am glad I hat the pleasure to serve your meals to you gene rest in peace my friend we will miss you ad rose lane
Gabriele Herrmann
December 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results