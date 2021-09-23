Eugene "Gene" Francis Schuster, 92, of Grand Island passed away Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis Skilled Care.
A funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Leo's Catholic Church. The Rev. Don Buhrman will officiate.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at All Faiths Funeral Home.
Gene was born April 2, 1929, at Tecumseh to Edward and Lucy (Wistuba) Schuster.
Survivors include his children, Bruce Schuster of Deshler, Gary (Diana) Schuster of North Platte, Fae (Todd) Morgan of Grand Island and Bryan Schuster of Grand Island; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and one on the way; and brothers, Orville (Elaine) Schuster of Kearney, Vernon (Marguerite) of Gibbon, Virgil Schuster of North Platte, Dennis (Marie) Schuster of Grand Island and Ron (Betty Albers) Schuster of Indianola, Iowa.
Gene was raised in Tecumseh. He attended grade school in St. Mary and graduated from high school at St. Bernard Academy in 1948 in Nebraska City. He served in the United States Navy from 1951 to 1955, during the Korean War, where he was a radio operator on the destroyer USS McKean.
On Oct. 28, 1952, he was united in marriage to Lois Ann Hupka at Tecumseh, while on leave from the Navy. Upon being honorably discharged, Gene started farming near Hampton while he attended agricultural school. In 1957, the couple moved to Grand Island, where he worked at Grand Island Leather Co. In 1964, he started working for New Holland. In 1971, Gene and his brother, Virgil, bought the Village Inn Pancake House, which Gene and Lois operated until 1979. He then worked for Wheeler's Farm Supply Store until his retirement in 1996. Gene then spent many years volunteering at the Stuhr Museum.
In his spare time, Gene enjoyed doing yard work, fishing, reading, playing cards and spending time with his family. He was a member of St. Leo's Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He will be deeply missed and our memories of him will be forever cherished.
Gene was preceded in death by his wife, Lois; parents; sister and brother-in-law, Virginia and Jerry Monaghan; and sister-in-law, Marlene.
Memorials are suggested to St. Leo's Catholic Church.
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 23, 2021.