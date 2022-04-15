Menu
Eugene "Paul" Wicht
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE
Eugene "Paul" Wicht, 72, of Grand Island, passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
Memorial service and celebration of Paul's life will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, April 18, at All Faiths Funeral Home with military honors provided by United States Army and Grand Island Veterans Honor Guard. Burial of ashes will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date.
There is a gathering of family and friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Easter Sunday at All Faiths Funeral Home.
More details will follow.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Apr. 15, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
All Faiths Funeral Home
