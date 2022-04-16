Eugene "Paul" Wicht, 72, of Grand Island, passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022, surrounded by his family.
Memorial service and celebration of Paul's life will be 10 a.m. Monday at All Faiths Funeral Home with military honors provided by the United States Army and Grand Island Veterans Honor Guard. Burial of ashes will be at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date.
There is a gathering of family and friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Easter Sunday at All Faiths Funeral Home.
Paul was born Nov. 15, 1949, in Grand Island, the son of William and Elizabeth Corrine (Hall) Wicht. He grew up in Shelton and graduated from Shelton High School with the class of 1968. He then attended Hastings Technical College and received a degree in drafting.
Upon graduating, Paul immediately entered the United States Army on June 11, 1970, and was honorably discharged June 4, 1973. He considered it such an honor to be included on one of the Hero Flights to Washington, D.C.
He married Sandra Callihan on Nov. 30, 1973. He and Sandra raised their family in Grand Island. Paul was self-employed and owned Paul Wicht Construction.
He was a member of Elks Lodge No. 604, the American Legion and Alcoholics Anonymous. Paul was proudly 11 years sober and received satisfaction from helping others with their sobriety.
He loved watching his beloved grandchildren and supporting them in their activities. He also enjoyed woodworking and loved hanging out in his garage building a project for someone.
Those who cherish Paul's memory include his wife Sandra; his children and their spouses, Jeff and Kristyn Wicht of Dawson, Minn., Becky and Jim Friend of Central City and Dawn and Jeremy Brandt of Aurora; 11 grandchildren, Kannon, Keegon, Harold (Carisa), Will, Morgan, Brayden, Laiken, Hunter, Taryn, Cody and Maggie; and two great-grandchildren, Ana and Lyla, with one on the way.
He is also survived by his brother Darwin (Edith) Wicht of Grand Island; numerous nieces and nephews and extended family; a dear friend, Lisa White; and a beloved four-legged baby, Rusty.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson Jayden; and mother-in-law Rose Callihan.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Apr. 16, 2022.