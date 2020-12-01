AURORA - Evelyn Bish, 95, of Aurora, formerly of Giltner, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Memorial Community Care.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 4, at the Giltner Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Higby-McQuiston Mortuary in Aurora. All CDC guidelines will be followed. Masks are required. Memorials may be made in care of the family to designate at a later date. Condolences may be emailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Evelyn G. Bish, the daughter of Loyd and Nola M. (Kerns) Hutsell, was born at home southwest of Hampton on Sept. 12, 1925, and passed away peacefully in Aurora on Nov. 26, 2020, at the age of 95.
Evelyn attended school at District No. 15 until seventh grade, then Phillips No. 95 and graduated from Giltner High School in 1943. She earned a teaching certificate and went on to teach at West Hamilton and Beaver Schools for a total of 15 months.
On Dec. 20, 1944, Evelyn married Doyle Bish at the United Methodist parsonage in Aurora. Except for two years following their marriage, they lived on their farm northwest of Giltner for the next 44 years. In 1991, they moved into a new home in Aurora. They just celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary last December. Doyle passed away on Sept. 29, 2020.
In 1951, they adopted an 11-month-old baby boy. They named him Stanley Martin, but called him "Marty."
She was a member of the Giltner United Methodist Church, where she taught Bible school and Sunday school for 14 years and held several offices in the church, including a term as president. Evelyn enjoyed cooking, sewing, crocheting, knitting and quilting. Evelyn and Doyle enjoyed trips together in the car and many bus tours traveling around the country.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Marty Bish and Karen Long of Grand Island; four grandchildren, John (Nicole) Bish of Aurora, Matthew Bish of Grand Island, Nathan Bish of Grand Island and Trisha Long of Gulfport, Miss.; four great-grandchildren; a sister, Linda (Don) Spilker of Lincoln; and a host of nieces, nephews and many other family members and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Robert Hutsell; and sister-in-law, Norma Hutsell.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 1, 2020.