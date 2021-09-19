LINCOLN - Evelyn Arlene (Cash) Brown, 79, a longtime resident of Grand Island and of Lincoln late in life, died peacefully Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Lincoln.

A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at GI Free Church in Grand Island, where she was a member.

The family will be hosting a gathering 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at All Faiths Funeral Home.

Evelyn was born Feb. 17, 1942, in Ringgold to Leo and Mable Cash. She grew up in Tryon, graduating as valedictorian of her high school class. She also spent significant time in North Platte during her early years. Upon graduating from high school, she married Albert Brown on Oct. 24, 1960, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. She was married for 47 years, until Al's passing in 2007. The couple lived and started their family in Omaha before moving to Grand Island in 1967 where she lived for more than 50 years.

Evelyn stayed home to raise four kids until her youngest child reached middle school. She then worked for various local agencies in the auto insurance industry until she retired a few years ago. Family and her faith were very important to Evelyn. For decades, she was heavily involved with service and volunteer activities. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and Daughters of the American Revolution. Those who knew Evelyn appreciated the smile on her face, positive outlook and kind words she offered.

She is survived by her son and his wife, Clark and Cheryl Brown of Grand Island, her grandchildren, Justin Brown and Megan and Jeff Elsbury, and great-grandchildren, Olivia, Damon and Sebastian; a son, Jerry Brown of Omaha; a daughter, Julie Bell of Lincoln, and grandchildren, Derek, Brandon, Sean and Lauren Bell, and great-grandchildren, Liam, Brecken and Baylor; and a son, Eric Brown of Lincoln, and grandchildren, Eli, Will and Ellen Brown.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert, as well as her parents, Leo and Mable Cash; and all of her siblings, Clyde, Dale, Larry, Leona and Audrey.

All Faiths Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be sent to All Faiths Funeral Home, 2929 S. Locust St., Grand Island, NE 68801, to be distributed to Hope Harbor and the Crisis Center in Grand Island

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 19, 2021.