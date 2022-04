Evelyn Brown, 79

LINCOLN - Evelyn Arlene Brown, 79, a long-time resident of Grand Island and of Lincoln late in life, died peacefully in Lincoln, on Sept. 13, 2021.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 24 at GI Free Church in Grand Island, where she was a member. The Rev. Dan Brenton will officiate.

All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island is entrusted with arrangements, more details will follow.