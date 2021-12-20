Evelyn J. Campbell, 90, formerly of Wood River, passed away Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at the Heritage at Sagewood.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wood River with Father Jonathan Sorensen officiating. Burial will follow at the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at the church with a rosary starting at 7 p.m.
Memorials are suggested to St. Mary's Catholic Church or the Wood River Foundation. Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Evelyn was born Nov. 30, 1931 in Indianola to Joseph and Lucille (Vontz) Morosic. She received her education from Wood River High School graduating with the class of 1950.
She was united in marriage to Ronald Campbell on June 6, 1953, in Wood River. The couple lived in Shelton for a short time before settling in Wood River. Evelyn worked for the dry cleaners in Wood River and Grand Island.
She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and was involved in many church activities. She also enjoyed playing bridge, fishing, crocheting and doing yard work.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Suzanne (Bruce) Lans; eight grandchildren: Mandi (Jamie) Morgan, Heidi (Travis) Klasna, Matt (Danicia) Harders, Jeff (Jordan) Harders, Ben (Connie) Lans, Alex (Marla) Lans, Kelsey Lans and Greg (Sophie) Saunders; 20 great-grandchildren; brother, Bob (Dani) Morosic; sons-in-law, Dave Harders and Ray Saunders; and sister-in-law, Loma Campbell.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald; daughters, Debra Harders and Rae Ann Saunders; brother, Donald (Barb) Morosic; nephew, Steven Morosic; and brothers-in-law, Harold Campbell and Gary Campbell.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 20, 2021.