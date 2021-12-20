Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Evelyn J. Campbell
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
1123 W 2nd Street
Grand Island, NE
Evelyn J. Campbell, 90, formerly of Wood River, passed away Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at the Heritage at Sagewood.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wood River with Father Jonathan Sorensen officiating. Burial will follow at the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at the church with a rosary starting at 7 p.m.
Memorials are suggested to St. Mary's Catholic Church or the Wood River Foundation. Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Evelyn was born Nov. 30, 1931 in Indianola to Joseph and Lucille (Vontz) Morosic. She received her education from Wood River High School graduating with the class of 1950.
She was united in marriage to Ronald Campbell on June 6, 1953, in Wood River. The couple lived in Shelton for a short time before settling in Wood River. Evelyn worked for the dry cleaners in Wood River and Grand Island.
She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and was involved in many church activities. She also enjoyed playing bridge, fishing, crocheting and doing yard work.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Suzanne (Bruce) Lans; eight grandchildren: Mandi (Jamie) Morgan, Heidi (Travis) Klasna, Matt (Danicia) Harders, Jeff (Jordan) Harders, Ben (Connie) Lans, Alex (Marla) Lans, Kelsey Lans and Greg (Sophie) Saunders; 20 great-grandchildren; brother, Bob (Dani) Morosic; sons-in-law, Dave Harders and Ray Saunders; and sister-in-law, Loma Campbell.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald; daughters, Debra Harders and Rae Ann Saunders; brother, Donald (Barb) Morosic; nephew, Steven Morosic; and brothers-in-law, Harold Campbell and Gary Campbell.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Mary Catholic Church
1108 Dodd St, Wood River, NE
Dec
22
Service
10:30a.m.
St. Mary Catholic Church
1108 Dodd St, Wood River, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I was so sorry to learn of Ev's death. We were friends and classmates for many years. We played old fashioned games in the vacant lot between our homes -- then as we got older she was a much better softball player than I was -- so many memories. It is hard to lose a long time friend and one that was one of my last ties to my home town of Wood River. You have my sympathy in your loss -- she so loved her family.
Carol Lee Smith Harrison
December 23, 2021
My deepest sympathy. My parents reside at Heritage and I had the pleasure of meeting her. She was always good company at meals with my mom. And most recently in Memory Support with my dad. I looked forward to seeing her when visiting my parents. Prayers for comfort and peace.
Ann Hettle
Friend
December 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results