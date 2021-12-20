I was so sorry to learn of Ev's death. We were friends and classmates for many years. We played old fashioned games in the vacant lot between our homes -- then as we got older she was a much better softball player than I was -- so many memories. It is hard to lose a long time friend and one that was one of my last ties to my home town of Wood River. You have my sympathy in your loss -- she so loved her family.

Carol Lee Smith Harrison December 23, 2021