Evelyn D. Gappa
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home
601 North Webb Road
Grand Island, NE
Evelyn D. Gappa, 97, of Grand Island, died Jan. 16, 2021, at the Bethany Home in Minden.
A funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 17, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with a Rosary beginning at 9:30 a.m. The Rev. Marty Egging will be officiating. Masks will be required at the service. A luncheon will immediately follow the service at the church.
Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City. Arrangements entrusted to Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home.
Evelyn was born on Feb. 17, 1923, in Viking, Alberta, Canada, to Leo D. and Rose (Greenwalt) Lonowski. She was raised and received her education in Viking.
She married Eddie E. Gappa on Feb. 3, 1943 in San Luis Obispo, Calif. They owned and operated a family business in Ravenna.
Eddie passed away on Dec. 24, 1978. After his death she moved to Grand Island. She enjoyed playing cards, bingo and traveling. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, the Platt Duetsche and the VFW Auxiliary in Ravenna.
She is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Kenneth and Dorothy Gappa of Glendale, Ariz., Howard and Monica Gappa of Surprise, Ariz., and Dennis and Beth Gappa of Navasota, Texas; a son-in-law, Stan Banks of Kearney; her brother, Chester Lonowski of Loup City; 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; a daughter, Sherri Banks; a granddaughter, Susanne Gappa; two brothers, Lawrence and Floyd Lonowski; and a sister, Lorraine Zelewski.
Memorials are suggested to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, the American Heart Association, or to the donor's choice. Condolences can be left at www.livson.com
Published by The Grand Island Independent from Jun. 4 to Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Rosary
9:30a.m.
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
NE
Jun
17
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
NE
Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
June 16, 2021
American Heart Association
June 16, 2021
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
June 4, 2021
American Heart Association
June 4, 2021
