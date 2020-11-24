ORD - Evelyn M. Boro, 96, of Ord passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at the Community Memorial Health Center in Burwell.

Private Mass of Christian burial will be at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Father Scott Harter will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be at the Ord City Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the family's choice. Condolences may be sent to Ron Drudik, 213 N. 23rd St., Ord, NE 68862. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

For the health and safety of others social distancing and face masks are required for those attending.

Evelyn Marie was born Aug. 31, 1924, in the Maiden Valley area east of Ord to Anton J. and Mary (Moudry) Kluna. She was raised on the family farm, received her early education at Maiden Valley, and graduated from Ord High School in 1943.

Following high school, Evelyn was a clerk at the Dime Store and then worked as a clerk and bookkeeper at J.C. Penney. On June 19, 1946, she was united in marriage to Albin H. "Al" Boro at Ord. The couple spent their entire married life in Ord.

From October 1946 to 1948, Evelyn was the stenographer for the irrigation office before returning to J.C. Penney where she worked until November 1959. She began working at the city of Ord as a bookkeeper and computer operator in January 1960 and retired in May 1988.

Evelyn was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church and the Altar Society. She enjoyed cooking, crocheting, sewing and completing crossword puzzles.

Survivors include a sister, Margie Swanek of Grand Island; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Al, who passed away Oct. 10, 2008; a brother and sister-in-law, Adrian and Connee Kluna; and one sister and two brothers-in-law, Wilma and Frank Drudik and Don Swanek.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 24, 2020.