Faith L. Benson, 76, of Grand Island, passed away Sept. 24, 2021, at Grand Island Lakeview Rehabilitation Center.
A Celebration of life service is scheduled 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Husker attire is requested.
Faith was born Sept. 9, 1945, in Grand Island to Ervin and Bessie (Kyhn) Benson. She received her education in Beatrice.
Faith was a member of the Apostolic Rock Ministry, and in her spare time, she enjoyed doing puzzles, coloring, and playing with animals. Faith also participated in the Special Olympics in both bowling and basketball. Faith was also a part of the Wednesday Group.
Those left to cherish her memory include her brother, John Benson of North Carolina; four sisters, Kathryn Russell of Grand Island, Linda Benson of Ohio, Sharon Marshalek of Grand Island, and Sandra Benson of Grand Island; her caretaker, Carolynne LaFrenz; and numerous extended family.
Faith was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Jim Benson; a sister, Thelma Benson; two brothers-in-law, LeRoy Russell and Lloyd Marshalek; a niece, Tonya Urbina; and great-niece, Anna Benson.
Memorials are suggested to the Grand Island Special Olympics.
Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Oct. 5, 2021.