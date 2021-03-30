Menu
Ferol Jean Hoppes
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hitchcock Funeral Home
212 Grand Avenue
Burwell, NE
BURWELL - Ferol Jean Hoppes, 93, of Burwell died Monday, March 29, 2021, at the Community Memorial Health Center in Burwell.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the First Christian Church in Burwell. Burial will be in Cottonwood Cemetery at Burwell. Pastor JB Sikes will officiate.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Hitchcock Funeral Home in Burwell. Memorials are suggested to the First Christian Church.
Ferol was born the 10th child to Lester and Ismay (Elliott) Thompson on a farm north of Burwell on Oct. 23, 1927.
Ferol married Don Hoppes on July 8, 1945.
Ferol is survived by nieces, nephews, many wonderful friends, former students and a special friend, Cindy Markvicka.
Ferol was preceded in death by her husband, Don; a son, Devin; brothers, Lowell "Hap" Thompson, Leland Thompson, Leonard Thompson and Loyal Thompson; and sisters, Edna Mae Hoppes, Flossie Abernethy, Agnes Erington, Virginia Dobbins and Bertha Olive as an infant.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hitchcock Funeral Home
212 Grand Avenue, Burwell, NE
Apr
1
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
First Christian Church
Burwell, NE
Apr
1
Burial
Cottonwood Cemetery
Burwell, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Hitchcock Funeral Home
