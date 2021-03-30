BURWELL - Ferol Jean Hoppes, 93, of Burwell died Monday, March 29, 2021, at the Community Memorial Health Center in Burwell.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the First Christian Church in Burwell. Burial will be in Cottonwood Cemetery at Burwell. Pastor JB Sikes will officiate.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Hitchcock Funeral Home in Burwell. Memorials are suggested to the First Christian Church.

Ferol was born the 10th child to Lester and Ismay (Elliott) Thompson on a farm north of Burwell on Oct. 23, 1927.

Ferol married Don Hoppes on July 8, 1945.

Ferol is survived by nieces, nephews, many wonderful friends, former students and a special friend, Cindy Markvicka.

Ferol was preceded in death by her husband, Don; a son, Devin; brothers, Lowell "Hap" Thompson, Leland Thompson, Leonard Thompson and Loyal Thompson; and sisters, Edna Mae Hoppes, Flossie Abernethy, Agnes Erington, Virginia Dobbins and Bertha Olive as an infant.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 30, 2021.