Florence M. Caspar, 70, of Grand Island passed away March 23, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island with her family by her side.
Services will be alongside her husband, Thomas, at 2 p.m. Friday, March 12, at Resurrection Catholic Church. A reception will follow at 4 p.m. at the Platt Duetsche.
A combined visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, at Apfel Funeral Home.
Florence was born on Nov. 29, 1949, in Emmett, Idaho, to Lucien and Viola (McIntosh) Bottorf. She grew up in Grand Island, where she received her education from Grand Island Senior High. She then graduated from beauty school in 1968, and became a beauty instructor following graduation.
She married Thomas Caspar on Dec. 4, 1971, in Aurora, after which the family lived in Grand Island until her passing. Florence attended and graduated from nursing school in 1982. Following graduation, she was an LPN for Park Place in Grand Island. She then was employed by Tiffany Square and the veterans home. She was employed by Family Practice until her retirement.
She was a member of Resurrection Catholic Church. Flo enjoyed watching her children play sports, doing crossword puzzles, playing golf, quilting, movies and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She was survived by her husband, Thomas Caspar (who passed away March 4, 2020); and is survived by her sons, Curtis (Connie Armes) Caspar and Brian (Kristin) Caspar; daughters, Michelle (Monte) McIntyre, Gyna (J.R.) McFarland and Monica (Kirk) Chamberlain; 10 grandchildren; brother, Larry (Connie) Bottorf; sisters, Sharon (Wayne) Gleason, Shirley Kraft and Rhonda (David) Mudloff.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lucien and Viola Bottorf; brother, Donnie Bottorf; infant sister, Viola Bottorf.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 7, 2021.