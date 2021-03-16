Florinda Sue Petersen, 62, of Grand Island, died Thursday, March 11, 2021. A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. More details will appear later.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 16, 2021.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
All Faiths Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by All Faiths Funeral Home.
6 Entries
I can't believe she's gone! Rest in peace Flo. You were definitely a unique person!
Jamie Burnett
March 30, 2021
Sad to see that she has passed... I remember her from junior high school
years...she was always bubbly and happy... I hope she continued that character thru her life...rip long lost friend...Rip...my condolences to any and all family she leaves behind....
Gloria Mora Ramirez
March 20, 2021
My heart is so sad for knowing that Florinda is no longer in our world but also happy she is with Our Father in Heaven...forever in His loving arms and finding her peace and joy....
Anne Hansen
March 17, 2021
My sincerest sympathy and condolences in this very difficult time. Florinda and I worked together at the Red Baron off and on for many years. She was a truly beautiful woman inside and out. Her wonderful smile and easy laughter was always a ray of sunshine on ANY day.
Shirley e Ramirez
March 16, 2021
Gretchen....I´m so sorry for your loss....extending my sympathy to you & the rest of your families. May God bless you.
Esther Obermeier
March 16, 2021
Flo was a beautiful Lady inside n out with a heart of gold RIP my friend