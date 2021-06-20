NORTH LOUP - Frances R. Van Horn, 96, of North Loup passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at the Arbor Care Center in Ord.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 25, at the North Loup Seventh Day Baptist Church. Pastor D. Scott Smith will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Hillside Cemetery at North Loup.

Memorials are suggested to the Seventh Day Baptist Church or the North Loup American Legion Auxiliary Post 285. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 20, 2021.