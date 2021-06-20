NORTH LOUP - Frances R. Van Horn, 96, of North Loup passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at the Arbor Care Center in Ord. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 25, at the North Loup Seventh Day Baptist Church. Pastor D. Scott Smith will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Hillside Cemetery at North Loup. Memorials are suggested to the Seventh Day Baptist Church or the North Loup American Legion Auxiliary Post 285. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 20, 2021.
I know that Frances truly loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grands, and I offer my sympathy to all who will miss her. I am sure we all realize what a blessing it has been to have experienced her life, and for that we are thankful. We always enjoyed her and her hospitality during our infrequent visits to North Loup. She was my last true in-law as all other spouses of my siblings are now gone, (As are all my other siblings.) She will be missed by all who knew her.
Carroll Van Horn
Family
June 22, 2021
Francie you were never without a kind word and a beautiful smile! I really enjoyed getting to know you and playing cards with you! May you rest in eternal peace!
Deb Cadek
Friend
June 20, 2021
Jerry so sorry for your loss. Nancy's and our prayers are with you and your fsmily.
William and Nancy Barbee
June 19, 2021
Frances was my sister-in-laws mother and was a loving giving person. She was always so full of energy until her illness. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed. Peace for her now and sending prayers for her and her family. God Bless. Love Sam and Lu Anne
Sam Palermo
Friend
June 18, 2021
Phil, Joy and Jerry (and all the family): I am so sorry for your loss. What a special and wonderful woman your mother was! I appreciate her long friendship. So caring and loving. Such a faithful servant of Christ. Praying for you in this time. I'm not able to make it to her celebration of life service but I will be there in spirit! Love to you all.