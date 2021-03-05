CENTRAL CITY - Francis Virgil Johnson, 92, of Central City died Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home, with Pastor Tom Lucas officiating. Burial will be in the Central City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Francis was born on Jan. 2, 1929, in Holyoke, Colo., to Raymond and Bessie (Cohagen) Johnson. His mother passed away when he was only one day old, and Francis was raised by his grandpa and grandma Johnson, aunts and uncles. He had a very happy childhood and was spoiled by everyone.
He worked for his uncle for several years.
He married Shirley Fyfe on Oct. 30, 1949. They were married for more than 71 years. To this union, three children were born: Larry, Jo and Roger.
Francis served as the school board president for eight years at District 27 when his children were in grade school. Francis also became interested in farming from an early age. In 1963, Francis and Shirley purchased their first farm and it is where he was still living at the time of his death.
His greatest enjoyments in life were his family, passion for farming, and his cattle. He liked to go for rides and drive around the countryside looking at crops and cattle. He also liked to attend auctions when he was able, and play cards with his family - as well as his card club - for more than 30 years.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley of Central City; two sons, Larry (Merry) Johnson of Grand Island and Roger (Laurie) Johnson of Central City; a daughter, Jo Johnson of Central City; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Blythe Johnson; stepbrother, Gary Johnson; aunts and uncles.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 5, 2021.