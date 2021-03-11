Francisco "Panchito" Mozqueda Garcia, 85, of Grand Island died Monday, March 8, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis, surrounded by his loving family.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary's Cathedral. The Rev. Joseph Thambi will be the celebrant. Panchito will be interred in his home country of Mexico at a later date.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Curran Funeral Chapel, with a vigil service at 7. For the health of all, masks are required at the visitation and funeral Mass. The funeral Mass will be livestreamed on St. Mary's Cathedral's Facebook page. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Your thoughts and prayers may be given at www.curranfuneralchapel.com
under Francisco's obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.
Panchito was born June 11, 1935, in Villachuato, Michoacan, Mexico. He was the son of Gumercindo Mozqueda and Evarista Garcia. He married Angela Guevara Ramirez on Oct. 8, 1958, in Mexico, where they created a humble home.
Panchito first immigrated to the United States in the late 1970s when he worked as a field worker in California. He traveled to and from Mexico until making Grand Island his home in 1992. He was employed with Monfort Packing Plant (currently known as JBS) until retiring in 2005.
Panchito was extremely hard-working. He was proud to support his wife and children. Even though he never learned how to read and write, that was never an obstacle for him. He loved watching baseball and action movies, and loved playing the board game "Coyote." He enjoyed music by his favorite artist, Las Jilguerillas. He was extremely generous, always willing to lend a helping hand. He was a joker possessing a wonderful sense of humor, winning the hearts of those who met him.
Francisco will be missed by his wife, Angela, of Mexico, 14 children, 31 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and a sister.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Martha; a grandchild, Javier; a great-grandchild, Jocelyn; and two brothers and two sisters.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 11, 2021.