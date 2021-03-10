Francisco Mozqueda Garcia, 85, of Grand Island, died Monday, March 8, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis, surrounded by his loving family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary's Cathedral. The Rev. Joseph Thambi will be the celebrant. Mr. Mozqueda Garcia will be interred in his home country of Mexico at a later date.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Curran Funeral Chapel, with a vigil service at 7. For the health of all, masks are required at the visitation and funeral mass. The funeral mass will be livestreamed on St. Mary's Cathedral's Facebook page.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
under Francisco's obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 10, 2021.