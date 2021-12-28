Frank L. Marik, 85, of Grand Island, died Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021.
Due to the pandemic, there will be no visitation. Graveside services will be scheduled at St. John's Nepomucene Cemetery in Howells at a later date.
Frank was born to Frank J. and Lillian Marik on June 26, 1936, in Howells. After graduating from Howells High School in 1954, he joined the U.S. Army in 1955 and was stationed in Kaiserslautern, Germany.
Frank was united in marriage to Kathryn (Kay) Ritzdorf in 1958.
While living in Howells, he was employed by Farmers Union Hardware and then worked for Fiala Chevrolet and Buick for 11 years. In 1973, Frank and Kay moved to Grand Island where Frank was employed by the Carl A. Anderson Co. and then Anderson Auto Parts until he retired in 2020. He was a member of St. Leo's Catholic Church.
Frank is survived by Kathryn, his wife of 63 years; a brother-in-law, David Ritzdorf; four nieces, Deb (Alan) Schroeder, Pam Staples, Kathy (Kent) Meyer and Cindy (Jeff Sveum) Jones; and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother and sister-in-law, Marvin and Delores Marik.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 28, 2021.