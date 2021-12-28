Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Frank L. Marik
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
1123 W 2nd Street
Grand Island, NE
Frank L. Marik, 85, of Grand Island, died Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021.
Due to the pandemic, there will be no visitation. Graveside services will be scheduled at St. John's Nepomucene Cemetery in Howells at a later date.
Frank was born to Frank J. and Lillian Marik on June 26, 1936, in Howells. After graduating from Howells High School in 1954, he joined the U.S. Army in 1955 and was stationed in Kaiserslautern, Germany.
Frank was united in marriage to Kathryn (Kay) Ritzdorf in 1958.
While living in Howells, he was employed by Farmers Union Hardware and then worked for Fiala Chevrolet and Buick for 11 years. In 1973, Frank and Kay moved to Grand Island where Frank was employed by the Carl A. Anderson Co. and then Anderson Auto Parts until he retired in 2020. He was a member of St. Leo's Catholic Church.
Frank is survived by Kathryn, his wife of 63 years; a brother-in-law, David Ritzdorf; four nieces, Deb (Alan) Schroeder, Pam Staples, Kathy (Kent) Meyer and Cindy (Jeff Sveum) Jones; and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother and sister-in-law, Marvin and Delores Marik.
Online condolences may be left at www.apfelfuneralhome.com
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Frank and Kay (my aunt and uncle) are the kindest people. I remember when I was young staying at their house and the presents we would always receive. He always was smiling and interested in what you had to say. RIP and give Marvin and Delores Marik a big hug!!
Cindy (Marik) Jones
January 2, 2022
Frank was one the nicest, intelligent man I every met. I always went to him when he was available, clear back to the Carl Anderson days. May God bless him, and family.
Gary Dean Sears
Work
December 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results