Fredda Bartenbach
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
1123 W 2nd Street
Grand Island, NE
Fredda (Potts) Bartenbach, 90, of Grand Island, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at the Riverside Lodge in Grand Island.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the First Presbyterian Church in Grand Island, with Pastor Kevin Geurink officiating. Burial will follow in the Grand Island City Cemetery.
A visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. Memorials are suggested to the Stuhr Museum and Central Nebraska Humane Society.
Fredda was born on July 29, 1930, in Owensboro, Ky., to Delmon and Henrietta (Towery) Potts. She graduated from Owensboro High School and then went on to attend Christian College in Columbia, Mo., and Indiana University in Bloomington, Ind., where she was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority and graduated with her bachelor's degree in speech in 1952.
She married Henry Bartenbach in 1952, and the couple settled in Grand Island, where they owned Bartenbach Interiors. She was a substitute teacher for several years in the Grand Island school system. Many years later, she returned to college at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to graduate with her master's degree in interior design in 1976. She was inducted into Omicron Nu national honor society in 1975. She worked at Bartenbach Interiors for 25 years as an interior designer.
Throughout her life she served on many various boards, including: Grand Island Board of Education for 12 years as a president and vice president, Stuhr Museum, YMCA, YWCA as a president and vice president, awarded YWCA volunteer of the year, president of the Grand Island Education Foundation, St. Francis Medical Center Foundation as well as a volunteer in the gift shop, and an original member of the College Park board.
She was a 50-plus year member of Chapter EZ, P.E.O., and held many offices, past member of DAR, Rotary Ann, AAUW, League of Women Voters, AOK Ladies and Riverside Country Club. She was also a member of First Presbyterian Church, serving as a deacon and elder, as well as a Stephen Minister and volunteer for LOGOS.
She was awarded the Nebraska Mother of the Year award in 2009. She received training from Boys Town for "Common sense parenting," and taught classes for many years. She started a local "Mended Hearts" support group with Sherri Gleason. She served as a CASA volunteer, was a TEAMMATES mentor and tutored at Wasmer Elementary for 12 years. She was a member of Nebraska Job Training Council (appointed for two terms by Governor Kay Orr)
She enjoyed traveling, playing bridge, tennis, gardening - of which she completed the Master Gardener Program - and spending time with her grandchildren.
Fredda is survived by her children, George (Marla) Bartenbach of Grand Island, and Tory (Dave) Kouma of Loveland, Colo.; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Henry; a brother and sister; and her son, Frederick.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Feb. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
28
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
NE
Mar
1
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
First Presbyterian Church
Grand Island, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Bart and family, Fredda was one of the loveliest ladies ever. She was so beautiful both inside and out. Our prayers are with you.
brian and carey hamilton
February 28, 2021
So sorry for the loss of your Mom. She was a special Lady! You are in my thoughts & prayers
Susie Roe
February 26, 2021
Our sincere sympathy to your family. Our pleasure to have met here.
Doug and Coni Caldwell
February 25, 2021
Sorry to learn of your mother's passing, Bart. Praying for you, your family during this time of loss. May God grant His grace to you all and may you find peace and comfort in Him.
Sandy Lange
February 25, 2021
What a wonderful, kind, giving and true hero to you, your Dad and as a Community leader. Your Mother was so gracious to me. Staying at Nans in the summer and most of it at your house. I still make Yumyums for my Family. I will always remember your Mother for the wonderful person that she was. Love you Tory, and Bart and Family.
Jody
February 25, 2021
I worked with Fredda through Ywca programs and I taught fitness classes at riverside. She was a classy lovely lady and so sweet. She was a beautiful lady inside and out. Rest In Peace . Prayers to the family
Joan mckee
February 25, 2021
Sending my Deepest Condolences Linda Willman
Linda Willman
February 25, 2021
