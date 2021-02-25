Menu
Fredda Bartenbach
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
1123 W 2nd Street
Grand Island, NE
Fredda (Potts) Bartenbach, 90, of Grand Island passed away Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Riverside Lodge in Grand Island.
Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family. More details to follow.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
28
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
NE
Mar
1
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
First Presbyterian Church
Grand Island, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
7 Entries
Bart and family, Fredda was one of the loveliest ladies ever. She was so beautiful both inside and out. Our prayers are with you.
brian and carey hamilton
February 28, 2021
So sorry for the loss of your Mom. She was a special Lady! You are in my thoughts & prayers
Susie Roe
February 26, 2021
Our sincere sympathy to your family. Our pleasure to have met here.
Doug and Coni Caldwell
February 25, 2021
Sorry to learn of your mother's passing, Bart. Praying for you, your family during this time of loss. May God grant His grace to you all and may you find peace and comfort in Him.
Sandy Lange
February 25, 2021
What a wonderful, kind, giving and true hero to you, your Dad and as a Community leader. Your Mother was so gracious to me. Staying at Nans in the summer and most of it at your house. I still make Yumyums for my Family. I will always remember your Mother for the wonderful person that she was. Love you Tory, and Bart and Family.
Jody
February 25, 2021
I worked with Fredda through Ywca programs and I taught fitness classes at riverside. She was a classy lovely lady and so sweet. She was a beautiful lady inside and out. Rest In Peace . Prayers to the family
Joan mckee
February 25, 2021
Sending my Deepest Condolences Linda Willman
Linda Willman
February 25, 2021
