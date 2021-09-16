WICHITA, Kan. - Fredrick "Fred" Stump, 92, geologist, passed away Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.
Rosary, 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 16; Funeral Mass, 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, both at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 861 N. Socora, Wichita, KS. Family requests that masks be worn.
In lieu of flowers, memorials established with Kansas Geological Foundation, 212 N. Market, Wichita, KS 67202; Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202, and St. Francis of Assisi Rebuild My Church Campaign, 861 N. Socora, Wichita, KS, 67212. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com.
Survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth "Betty"; sons, Bill (Therese), Fred "Rick" (Diane) and Pat; five grandchildren, Jeremiah (Katie) Stump, Joseph (Jennifer) Stump, Kate (Nik) Statz, Maureen (Matt) Horne, and Maggie (Justin) Roehrich; 13 great-grandchildren, Eli Stump, Nick Stump, Matt Stump, Emillie Stump, Megan Stump, Zach Stump, Rowan Statz, Quinlyn Statz, Lucy Horne, Emma Horne, Jacob Horne, Anna Roehrich and Rachel Roehrich.
Preceded in death by his grandparents, George and Mayme Larkin; parents, Eleanor and Fredrick W. Stump, Sr.; brothers, Joseph and Gerard Stump.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 16, 2021.