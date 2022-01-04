Menu
Gabriel Rivera
1984 - 2021
BORN
1984
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
1123 W 2nd Street
Grand Island, NE
Gabriel Rivera, 37, of Grand Island, passed away Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at St. Mary's Cathedral. Burial of ashes will be at a later date.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island.
Gabriel was born Oct. 4, 1984, in Grand Island, to Joe M. and Dorothy M. (Dominguez) Rivera. He grew up in Grand Island and graduated from Grand Island Senior High.
He was a member of St. Mary's Cathedral, a fan of the Dallas Cowboys, a professional disc golfer, godfather, the best uncle who would always play hide-and-seek all day long and the best foosball player in Grand Island.
Those left to cherish his memory are his parents, Joe and Dorothy Rivera; two brothers, Joe and James Rivera; and two sisters, Christina Rivera and Yolanda Ortiz-Rivera.
He was preceded in death by Lisa Rivera, Shania Rivera, Rosemary Jenkins, Delbert Bickford, Victoria Deras, Grace Ortiz-Rivera, Paul Rivera, Manuel Rivera Jr., Verginia Mancilla, Ray Rivera, Angeline Rivera and Manuel Rivera.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jan. 4, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
1123 W 2nd Street, Grand Island, NE
Jan
7
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
St. Mary's Cathedral.
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
One thing I know growing up with most of your family is that you are all a strong and loving family. You will all be in my thoughts and prayers.
Tamera Heuson
Family
January 6, 2022
Sorry to here about Gabe God bless.
George Katrouzos
January 4, 2022
I still can't believe he's gone, he was to young and he's going to be missed by so many but never forgotten, we all love you so much. R. I. P. Cousin Gabriel Rivera
Theresa Torres
Family
January 3, 2022
