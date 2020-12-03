Menu
Gale D. Smith
1942 - 2020
BORN
August 20, 1942
DIED
November 26, 2020
DANNEBROG - Gale D. Smith, 78, of Dannebrog died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
To honor Gale's wishes, private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Gale was born Aug. 20, 1942, in Grand Island to Fernando and Zella (Richardson) Smith. When he was young, his family moved from Grand Island to Dannebrog, where Gale graduated from high school. He entered the U.S. Army in 1965 and was honorably discharged in 1970.
He was united in marriage to Dancie Keys on Dec. 22, 1978, in Dannebrog. He had 26 years of custodial work at Centura School. Gale was an avid deer hunter and he loved working outside.
Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Kevin Smith (Robert) of Fort Worth, Texas; daughter, Kim Lewis (Brett) of Granbury, Texas; sisters, Arlene Kemplin and Karen Varrette, both of Evansville, Ind.; and many nieces and nephews.
Gale was preceded in death by his parents, Fernando and Zella Smith; wife, Dancie Smith; twin brother, Dale Smith; brothers, Don Smith and Wayne Smith; and sisters, Shirley Ryberg and Beverly Muhlman.
Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.jacobsengreenway.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 3, 2020.
We will miss our good friend and neighbor. He would patrol our places twice a day on his quad runner. We watched each others places when we were gone. He plowed snow when it was not to much for his JD to handle and Gene did it with his Cat when it tried to snow us all in. It just doesn't seem possible that he won't be here for coffee or tea or an occasional dinner. We miss him already. PS: RIP, say hello to Dancie, we miss her too and playing cards with you all.
Gene and Flo Olsen
November 28, 2020