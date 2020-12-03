DANNEBROG - Gale D. Smith, 78, of Dannebrog died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
To honor Gale's wishes, private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Gale was born Aug. 20, 1942, in Grand Island to Fernando and Zella (Richardson) Smith. When he was young, his family moved from Grand Island to Dannebrog, where Gale graduated from high school. He entered the U.S. Army in 1965 and was honorably discharged in 1970.
He was united in marriage to Dancie Keys on Dec. 22, 1978, in Dannebrog. He had 26 years of custodial work at Centura School. Gale was an avid deer hunter and he loved working outside.
Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Kevin Smith (Robert) of Fort Worth, Texas; daughter, Kim Lewis (Brett) of Granbury, Texas; sisters, Arlene Kemplin and Karen Varrette, both of Evansville, Ind.; and many nieces and nephews.
Gale was preceded in death by his parents, Fernando and Zella Smith; wife, Dancie Smith; twin brother, Dale Smith; brothers, Don Smith and Wayne Smith; and sisters, Shirley Ryberg and Beverly Muhlman.
Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.jacobsengreenway.com.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 3, 2020.