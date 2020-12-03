We will miss our good friend and neighbor. He would patrol our places twice a day on his quad runner. We watched each others places when we were gone. He plowed snow when it was not to much for his JD to handle and Gene did it with his Cat when it tried to snow us all in. It just doesn't seem possible that he won't be here for coffee or tea or an occasional dinner. We miss him already. PS: RIP, say hello to Dancie, we miss her too and playing cards with you all.

Gene and Flo Olsen November 28, 2020