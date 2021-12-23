CENTRAL CITY - Galen "Butch" Gress, 71, of Central City died Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Bryan West in Lincoln.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City with Pastor Mark Hartley officiating.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at the funeral home. Interment will be held at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be used at a later time. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Butch was born Jan. 15, 1950, to Stanley and Pearl (Christensen) Gress in Central City. He grew up in the Hordville area and attended Hordville High School graduating in 1968. He then attended technical school for drafting. He then entered the United States Navy in September 1970 and was honorably discharged in September 1974.
Following his service to our country he married Myrtle "Sue" Stephens on July 31, 1976, in Central City. They made their home in Central City, where Butch worked for Berkley Pump in Grand Island for more than 40 years, until his retirement in 2018.
Beyond anything, Butch enjoyed spending time with his grandkids. He also enjoyed hunting, golfing and playing cards, especially pitch. He was a Nebraska baseball season ticket holder. He also enjoyed attending Nebraska volleyball games.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Jeff (Shannon) Gress of Clarks, Doug (Tonya) Cooper of Grand Island, Brandy (Steven) Lunsford of Franklin, Cari (Jeff) Peabody of Utah; his siblings, Maynard Gress of Hordville, Wayne Gress of Grand Island, Lyle Gress of Hordville, Calvin Gress of Central City and Lila Gress of Clarks, nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Sue; his parents; his sisters, Carolyn Gress and Marlene Gress; and his sister-in-law, Laurie Gress.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 23, 2021.