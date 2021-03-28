PHOENIX, Ariz. - On Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, Garry Linn Dye, 74, devoted husband, loving father and grandfather, passed from his home in Phoenix, Ariz., into eternity with Jesus and those who have gone before him. He had been exposed to Agent Orange while serving in Viet Nam, leading to the cause of death.

Internment was at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, on March 12.

Garry was born on Feb. 16, 1947, in Sargent to Eugene Kenneth Dye and Merry Lynn Campbell Dye. Garry was in the 1965 graduating class of Harvard High School in Harvard. While serving in the United States Army for three years, including one year in Vietnam, he achieved a rank of First Lieutenant. Upon discharge, he served in the U.S. Army Reserves for one year.

Garry was married to Linda LaVell Prescott in Hastings on Sept. 11, 1970. To this union were born four children.

He graduated from University of Nebraska at Kearney in 1977. He received a Juris Doctorate from Creighton University School of Law–Omaha in 1980. In addition to practicing law and consulting, he was involved in many business ventures over his lifetime. In 1983 Garry and Linda moved their family to Westminster, Colo., where they resided until 2019, when they retired to Phoenix, Ariz.

Surviving Garry is his beloved wife of 50 years, Linda of Phoenix, Ariz.; four children, Stephen and Lisa Dye of Thornton, Colo., Melinda and Dennis Punt of Denver, Colo., Michael and Laura Dye of Littleton, Colo., and Rachelle and John Crouch of Phoenix, Ariz.; brother, Larry and Joyce Dye of Olathe, Kan.; sister, Cheryl and Kevin Martin of Loveland, Colo.; sister-in-law, Mary Dye of Tahlequah, Okla.; sister-in-law, Nancy Prescott of Grand Island; brother-in-law, Bill Prescott of Grand Island; nephews and nieces, many friends, and the 11 brightest lights in his life, his grandchildren, Kiera Crouch, Abigail Punt, Titus Punt, Isaiah Crouch, Brennan Dye, Phoebe Punt, Michael Dye, Koren Crouch, Kaylee Dye, Simon Punt and Christian Dye.

He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, Cledis Aaron and Mary Alice Tyson Prescott; brother, Terry Dye; brother-in-law, David Prescott; and nephew, Mark Dye.

Memorial donations will be designated to the Salvation Army.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 28, 2021.