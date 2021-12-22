Menu
Gary R. Graham
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Curran Funeral Chapel - Grand Island
3005 South Locust Street
Grand Island, NE
Gary R. Graham, 78, of Grand Island died Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at Resurrection Catholic Church. The Rev. Joseph Kadaprayil will be the celebrant. Inurnment will be at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery in Ravenna with a 2 p.m. committal service.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26, at the church with a vigil service at 6 p.m.
Memorials are suggested to Resurrection Catholic Church. Your thoughts and prayers may be given at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under Gary's obituary.
Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. More details will appear later.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
26
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Resurrection Catholic Church
NE
Dec
26
Vigil
6:00p.m.
Resurrection Catholic Church
NE
Dec
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Resurrection Catholic Church
NE
Dec
27
Committal
2:00p.m.
St. Wenceslaus Cemetery
Ravenna, NE
Meg and family, I am so sorry about hearing of Gary's passing, On May 22nd 1972, just graduated from high school, I started working for Graham construction, 50 years latter I'm still a carpenter, and I still have fond memories of the 6 years I worked for him and his dad, and the people that came and went while I was there, Meg I believe you knew my mom from going into Hinky Dinky back then. Gary was a really great person to work for and was a good friend as well, the Graham family are wonderful people, I was truly blessed to start my career with them. My thoughts and prayers are with you . R.I.P. Gary
Gary Johnson
Work
December 25, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you Meg. I'm sad to her of Gary's death. I remember when I brought the kids out to skate on the lake and met Gary for the first time. He was very nice and helpful to the kids. May he rest in peace. Rita and Mark Czaplewski
Rita Czaplewski
Family
December 24, 2021
My condolences to Meg and family. Much love and prayers for peace and consolation.
Mary Anne Hinchey
December 24, 2021
Our Deepest Sympathy Prayers to all of you
Joan Maxon and Gary Styskal
Other
December 23, 2021
Kay Foxhoven
December 23, 2021
Karen, Alex, and Emily Acker
December 23, 2021
Sorry to hear of your loss! You have my sympathy.
Carolyn (Skala) Wilkens
December 23, 2021
Tim, Shelly, and Sydney Meyer
December 22, 2021
Les and Tess Westover
December 22, 2021
