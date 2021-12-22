Gary R. Graham, 78, of Grand Island died Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at Resurrection Catholic Church. The Rev. Joseph Kadaprayil will be the celebrant. Inurnment will be at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery in Ravenna with a 2 p.m. committal service.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26, at the church with a vigil service at 6 p.m.
Memorials are suggested to Resurrection Catholic Church. Your thoughts and prayers may be given at www.curranfuneralchapel.com
under Gary's obituary.
Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. More details will appear later.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 22, 2021.