Gary R. Graham, 78, of Grand Island died Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at Resurrection Catholic Church. The Rev. Joseph Kadaprayil will be the celebrant. Inurnment will be at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery in Ravenna with a 2 p.m. committal service. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26, at the church with a vigil service at 6 p.m.
Memorials are suggested to Resurrection Catholic Church. Your thoughts and prayers may be given at www.curranfuneralchapel.com
under Gary's obituary.
Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.
Gary Robert Graham was born Jan. 22, 1943, in Kearney, the son of Robert and Elvena (Seifert) Graham.
Gary grew up in Ravenna and graduated from Ravenna High School in 1961. He then attended Kearney State College, receiving his bachelor of science degree in education and industrial arts in 1966.
He married Margaret Vacek on Sept. 28, 1963, at Ravenna. They lived in Grand Island where Gary spent 20 years in the home construction industry followed by many years at G.I.A. and Chief Industries. Gary served on the school board at Westridge Middle School and was a Red Cross and Nebraska State Fair volunteer. He enjoyed many years of coaching youth sports as well as a lifetime of hunting and fishing. Gary was a faithful Husker fan and loved spending time with his grandchildren and family.
Gary was a member of Resurrection Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus and the Home Builders Association of Grand Island.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret "Meg" Graham of Grand Island; one daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Ron Gustafson of Omaha; two sons and daughters-in-law, Michael "Mike" and Tricia Graham of Omaha, and Jason and Dorian Graham of Wichita, Kan; one sister, Barbara and Howard Braydon of Kearney; two brothers, Kenny and Sue Graham of Ravenna, Denny and Peg Graham of Lincoln; eight grandchildren, Isaac and Shelbi Gustafson, Josiah and Hadyn Gustafson, Hannah Gustafson, Anderson, Joseph, Sarah, Charlie and Simon Graham; two great-grandchildren, Leni and Rori Gustafson.
He is welcomed into heaven by his parents.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 23, 2021.