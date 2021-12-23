Meg and family, I am so sorry about hearing of Gary's passing, On May 22nd 1972, just graduated from high school, I started working for Graham construction, 50 years latter I'm still a carpenter, and I still have fond memories of the 6 years I worked for him and his dad, and the people that came and went while I was there, Meg I believe you knew my mom from going into Hinky Dinky back then. Gary was a really great person to work for and was a good friend as well, the Graham family are wonderful people, I was truly blessed to start my career with them. My thoughts and prayers are with you . R.I.P. Gary

Gary Johnson Work December 25, 2021