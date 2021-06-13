SCOTIA - Gary Lynn Koehn, 66, of Scotia loved husband, dad and grandpa, left us June 11, 2021, at the age of 66 years old in his home, surrounded by his family. He had bravely fought a 2 1/2-year battle with multiple myeloma.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, at the Cedar Hills Church east of Scotia. Burial will be in the Cedar Hills Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Cedar Hills Church. Memorials are suggested to the Scotia Rescue Squad. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Gary was born Dec. 9, 1954, in Garden City, Kan., to Ervie and Helen (Fricke) Koehn. He was raised on a farm and received his early education at Ingalls, Kan. In 1971, Gary moved to Pincher Creek, Alberta, Canada.

On March 30, 1975, Gary was united in marriage to Virginia Jantzen at Glenn, Calif. The couple made their first home in Pincher Creek, where they lived for five years and Gary attended mechanical trade school.

In 1981, Gary returned with his family to Ingalls, where they farmed and Gary operated a mechanic shop. The Koehn family settled in Scotia in January of 1994. Gary first farmed, then began his own trucking company, Koehn Trucking, Inc. Gary drove a truck for 20 years until September of 2020, when he took his last ride due to ill health. Gary enjoyed trucking with his son, Jon.

He was a devoted member of the Cedar Hills Church. Gary enjoyed camping, fishing and pheasant hunting. Gary cherished his family and loved buying them gifts.

Survivors include his wife, Virginia of Scotia; mother, Helen Koehn of Montezuma, Kan.; three daughters and sons-in-law, Sherri Koehn and fiancé Lucas Woolsey, Michelle and Darcen Boeckner and Ranae and Michael Jantz; two sons and daughters-in-law, Jon and Jen and Jethro, all of Scotia; 13 grandchildren; siblings, Doug and Cindy Koehn, Verle and Ev, Cheryl and Dennis, Karen Koehn, Lindale and Glenda Koehn, Janelle and Charles Koehn, Kyle Koehn and Lisa and Michael Unruh; mother-in-law, Pauline Jantzen; and a host of brothers-in-laws and sisters-in-laws, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ervie Koehn; father-in-law, Johnny Jantzenm; and a brother-in-law, Lynn Koehn.

Published by The Grand Island Independent from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2021.