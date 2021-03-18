Menu
Gary Keith Overmiller
FUNERAL HOME
Solt-Wagner Funeral Home
1507 17th Street
Central City, NE
Gary Keith Overmiller, 83, passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
Celebration of life services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 20, at the Simmons-Rentschler Mortuary.
The family requests memorial contributions to the Gary Overmiller memorial fund sent in care of the mortuary.
Survivors include son, Kerry (Diane) of Grand Island; brothers, Louis (Marilyn) of Smith Center, Kan., Larry (Donna) of Haysville, Kan; sisters, Joyce Jones of Smith Center, Kan., Lois (Duane) Unger of Colby, Kan., Virginia Cates of Belleville, Kan.; and three grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to the Simmons-Rentschler Mortuary of Smith Center, Kan. You may sign Gary's guestbook at www.simmons-rentschler.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Simmons-Rentschler Mortuary
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Solt-Wagner Funeral Home
Hard worker,kind heart,thanks for the good times,fun shooting with you.
Raymond hansen
March 24, 2021
Will miss Gary . Shot many rounds of skeet with him in Grand Island. He was a fine man.
Jim Lewandowski
March 23, 2021
My condolences to Gary´s family. My husband, Richard and I knew Gary many years and shot skeet with him in Nebraska and the World shoot in San Antonio. We will miss him.
Glenda Burkhart
March 23, 2021
Sorry to hear of Gary's passing. Always enjoyed seeing him and the many conversations we had at skeet shoots we both attended. He will be missed by all in the skeet community.
Jim Ahlstedt
March 23, 2021
