Gary Keith Overmiller, 83, passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
Celebration of life services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 20, at the Simmons-Rentschler Mortuary.
The family requests memorial contributions to the Gary Overmiller memorial fund sent in care of the mortuary.
Survivors include son, Kerry (Diane) of Grand Island; brothers, Louis (Marilyn) of Smith Center, Kan., Larry (Donna) of Haysville, Kan; sisters, Joyce Jones of Smith Center, Kan., Lois (Duane) Unger of Colby, Kan., Virginia Cates of Belleville, Kan.; and three grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to the Simmons-Rentschler Mortuary of Smith Center, Kan. You may sign Gary's guestbook at www.simmons-rentschler.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 18, 2021.