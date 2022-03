ALDA - Gary C. Treptow, 69, of Alda passed away Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021.

Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Jan. 8 at All Faiths Funeral Home, casual dress is requested by Gary's family. Dan Naranjo will officiate.

A gathering of friends and family will be 4-6 p.m. Jan. 7 at All Faiths Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to the family. More detail will follow.



Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 23, 2021.