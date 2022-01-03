ALDA - Gary C. Treptow, 69, of Alda, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Casual dress is requested by Gary's family. Dan Naranjo will officiate.
Gathering of friends and family will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at the funeral home.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials are suggested to the family.
Gary was born Oct. 6, 1952, in Loup City, the son of Calvin and Rae Jean (Bossen) Treptow. Gary grew up near Comstock and graduated from Ord High School in 1970. He continued his education and attended Southeast Community College in Milford. Following graduation, Gary returned to Ord and started G&R Services, a full-service station with a friend.
Gary married Shirley John of Ord on July 17,1971. To this union a son, Josh, was born.
On Sept. 23, 1987, he married Bev Schrage in Las Vegas. They made their home in Grand Island before settling in Alda. Gary retired in October 2020 from owning and operating Trep's Express.
Gary loved the outdoors. He was a lifetime member of the NRA, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and North American Fishing Club. He enjoyed many fishing trips to South Dakota and Lake Erie. With countless memories, one of the highlights was when he caught a master angler walleye at Lake McConaughy. Gary went on many hunting trips with his son and friends to Wyoming to hunt elk. He also enjoyed deer hunting as well.
His granddaughters were the apple of grandpa's eye and he loved to spend time with them.
He is survived by his wife, Bev, of Alda; son, Josh (Shalane) Treptow of O'Neill; granddaughters, Gracie and Lakelyn; brother, Randy (Geri) Treptow of Comstock; sisters, Paula (Dale) Heidtbrink of Malcolm. Heidi (Ryan) Reffert of Malcolm; cousin, Harold Treptow of Brule; brothers-in-law, Dave Schrage of Elgin and Dean (Kim) Schrage of Elgin, and sisters-in-law, Rhonda (Dan) Luettel of Petersburg, Patty (Andy) Hemp of Aurora, Colo., and Tammy (Glen) Grosserode of Tilden; along with numerous extended family and friends.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin and Rae Jean Treptow; his father and mother-in-law, Walt and Jan Schrage; an uncle, Emrey Treptow, and cousin, Yvonne Treptow.
Condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jan. 3, 2022.