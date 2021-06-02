KEARNEY - Gayle L. Miller, 85, of Kearney, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family.
A celebration of Gayle's life at Family of Christ Church, 1319 Fifth Ave. in Kearney, will be planned at a later date.
In lieu of memorials, the family requests you donate to your favorite charity
. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.
Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.
Gayle Lavern Miller was born Oct. 6, 1935, in Broken Bow to Merle and Kathrine (Norbeck) Miller. He received his education in Gothenburg, graduating with the Class of 1954. Gayle proudly served two years in the U.S. Army before returning home.
On May 29, 1958, Gayle was united in marriage to Margie Mae Jensen in North Platte. The couple lived and farmed near Redfern Table north of Cozad. To this union two children were born in Callaway: Annette Sue and Douglas Lavern.
They made their home in Grand Island to raise their children where Gayle operated a radiator repair service. Gayle and Margie then moved to Lincoln, where Gayle worked as a heavy equipment mechanic for several years before moving to Valentine and later Kearney.
Gayle was an avid woodworker and enjoyed making toys which he donated to numerous children's organizations. He also loved to fish and spend time with his family. Gayle was a longtime Shriner.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Annette Miller and her husband, Michael Wescott, of Kearney; son, Douglas Miller and his wife, Rachel, of Tucson, Ariz.; five grandchildren, Lexi Wescott, Michelle Wescott, Chad Wescott, Ila Miller and Luca Miller; two sisters, Helen (Gary) Wilson and Elaine (Larry) Baker, all of Eckert, Colo.; a brother, Robert Miller of Mason City; along with many other relatives and many friends.
Gayle was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Margie Miller; and his brother, Gerald "Bud" Miller.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 2, 2021.