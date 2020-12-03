Gayle Schwieger, 99, of Grand Island passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at the Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney.
A private service will be held for the immediate family with Pastor Bill Pavuk of St. Pauls Lutheran Church officiating. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Gayle was born Dec. 17, 1920, in rural Hall County to Chris and Mary (Joehnck) Bruhn. She was a great-granddaughter of Henry and Margaretha Joehnck, who were original settlers of Grand Island. She attended school at District 42.
On May 7, 1942, she married Edwin Schwieger in Hastings. While Mr. Schwieger was in the Army, they lived in California, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Texas. When he was sent overseas, she moved back to Grand Island to live with her father. Her mother died in 1943. After Mr. Schwieger's discharge from the Army, they made Grand Island their home. Edwin died in 1990.
She worked at the Model Laundry, Twin Rivers Egg Plant in Grand Island and Leon's Plastics in Alda. After retiring in 1977, she did some babysitting.
Gayle enjoyed her family the most but enjoyed dancing, bowling, reading and traveling. She was a big Husker football fan. She was a member of St. Pauls Lutheran Church, VFW Auxiliary, a life member of the DAV Auxiliary, the Platt Duetsche Ladies Society and the Grand Generation Center.
She is survived by her daughter, Darlene (Ron) Reams of Atchison, Kan.; son, Tom Schwieger of Grand Island; four grandchildren, Chuck (Christina) Reams and Mike Reams, both of Atchison, Kan., and Chris (Cindy) Schwieger and Carrie Schwieger, both of Grand Island; two great-grandchildren, Derek (Amber) Reams of Liberty, Mo., and Chance Reams of Atchison, Kan.; and two great-great-granddaughters, Arbor and Willow of Liberty, Mo.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; infant daughter, Teresa; four brothers, Carl, Homer, Wayne and Kenneth; and five sisters, Edna Maier, Hazel Day, Mary Dickson, Joan Spiehs and Laura Claussen.
Memorials are suggested to St. Pauls Lutheran Church or the Grand Generation Center. Online condolences and sharing of memories may be directed to www.livson.com.
Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 3, 2020.