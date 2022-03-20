AURORA - Gaylene Grosshans, 62, of Aurora passed away Friday, March 18, 2022, at Westfield Quality Care in Aurora.
A Funeral Service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, at the United Methodist Church, 1104 A St., in Aurora. The Rev. Michelle Reed will officiate. Inurnment will take place at Aurora Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the United Methodist Church. Memorials may be made to the family to designate at a later date. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be emailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Gaylene Ruth Grosshans, the daughter of Henry H. and Miriam (Regier) Quiring, was born in Henderson on June 11, 1959.
She grew up in Hampton and accepted Christ as her personal Savior and was baptized at a young age. Gaylene attended Hampton High School.
On Aug. 21, 1976, she was united in marriage to Nick Grosshans at Aurora. They had three children, Brandon, Carrie and Darrin. Gaylene worked for several years at Aurora Memorial Physical Therapy under Howard Holland and was the head cook at the Leadership Center in Aurora for many years. She resided in Aurora her whole married life.
Gaylene was a member of the United Methodist Church. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, fishing, ping pong and especially her grandkids and attending their activities.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Miriam Quiring.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 45 years, Nick, of Aurora; three children, Brandon (Tanya) Grosshans, Carrie (Mike) Crosby and Darrin (Megan) Grosshans, all of Aurora; seven grandchildren, Abbigale, Levi, Luke, Eli, Kaylee, Kayden and Zaiah. She is also survived by two sisters, Connie (Marion) Travis and Joyce Nielsen; in-laws, Dick and Janet Grosshans; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ned and Rhonda Grosshans; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Julie and Bill Krause and several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 20, 2022.