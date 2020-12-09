George W. Peterson, 72, of Grand Island passed away on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at home.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Pastor Steven Mitchell will officiate. The service will be livestreamed on the All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook page.
George was born June 8, 1948, in Sidney to William and Doris (Frerichs) Peterson. He was raised and received his education in the Chapel area.
On Nov. 1, 1980, George was united in marriage to Donna Nichols. The couple lived in several different cities and states before settling in Grand Island in 1990. George worked at Kelly Well Service and R & M Trucking before becoming the owner/operator of Got To Go Express. For the past few years, George was a member of United Congregational Church.
During his trucking years, George was instrumental in bringing the Special Olympics to Nebraska, particularly in Grand Island with the Trucker's Convoy.
Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Jeremy Peterson, Lori Ogden, Patricia Scheenen, Pamela Peterson, Marvin (Debra) Goodro and Kevin (Teri) Goodro; 28 grandchildren; 76 great-grandchildren; sisters, Joanie Lovendahl, Lucinda Anderson and Kathy Wilson; sister-in-law, Maxine Peterson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
George was preceded in death by his parents; wife; children, Lisa Peterson, Robert Randall and Michael Goodro; five great-grandchildren, Damien, Trevor, Beau, Robert Jr., Dakota; brothers, Dana and Walter Peterson; sister, Laurie Price; a niece, Renee Peterson; a nephew, Jon Michael; and a son-in-law, Kirk Scheenen.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 9, 2020.