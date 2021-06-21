Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
George R. Sedlacek
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
1123 W 2nd Street
Grand Island, NE
George R. Sedlacek, 94, of Grand Island passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at his home with his wife and daughter by his side.
Funeral services will be with the Apfel Funeral Home-Grand Island.
More details will appear later.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
23
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
1123 W 2nd Street, Grand Island, NE
Jun
24
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Third City Christian Church in Grand Island
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts. I will cherish the memory of your dad, the farm, and all adventures as we grew up in your dad's eyes, Kathy. I know you and your mom are heart broken right now but know he is with you in your hearts. Love and peace.
Brady Public Schools Misty Horn
Friend
June 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results