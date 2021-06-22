George R. Sedlacek, 94, of Grand Island passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at his home with his beloved wife and daughter by his side. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Third City Christian Church in Grand Island. Pastor Scott Jones will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. More details of George's life will appear later.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 22, 2021.
Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts. I will cherish the memory of your dad, the farm, and all adventures as we grew up in your dad's eyes, Kathy. I know you and your mom are heart broken right now but know he is with you in your hearts. Love and peace.