George R. Sedlacek, 94, of Grand Island passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at his home with his beloved wife and daughter by his side.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Third City Christian Church in Grand Island. Pastor Scott Jones will officiate.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island.

More details of George's life will appear later.

